Danni Irvine (EA) works to get a take down on Norah Watkins (RP). (JR Chaney photos)

Bella Bywater (EA) wrestling at 110 lbs. works to break down Kennedi Seiter (RP).

Braxton Melton-Davis (EA) finished in third place, wrestling at 175 lbs. Braxton looks for the pin call from the ref.

Placing second in the GRC Conference tournament is Jax Peregrine (EA) who wrestled at 215 lbs. Above, Jax works to break down Adyn Crossfield from North Andrew.

Wrestling at 285 lbs., Bo Peregrine (EA) placed second in the GRC conference tournament. Bo breaks the grip of Karson Wilmes (North Andrew) for the escape.

Norah Watkins (RP) works to get the pin over Danni Irvine (EA) in the 105 lb. weight class.

Kennedi Seiter (RP) grabs the leg of Bella Bywater (EA) as she works to get control.

Wrestling at 120 lbs., Levi Lucas (RP) placed second in the GRC Conference. Levi reaches for a leg against Vincent Smithson of Stanberry.

Wrestling at 126 lbs., Chance Hayes (RP) works to get behind Clayton Griffin of Albany to get his points.

Trenton Wallace (RP) placed second in the GRC Conference tournament at 132 lbs. Trenton pulls the legs of Mattox Sybert (North Andrew) in to get control.

Winning the 165 lbs. bracket is Desmond Chaney (RP). Desmond gets the takedown against Keegan Schultz of Stanberry.

Bracton Cook (RP) wrestling at 175 lbs., placed fourth. Bracton works to breakdown Braxton Melton-Davis (EA).

Gabe Gebhards (RP) takes first place with a win over Jax Peregrine (EA).

Ryder Herron (RP) takes first place in the 285 lbs. weight class. Ryder breaks down Bo Peregrine (EA).

Atchison County wrestlers competed in the GRC West Girls Scramble and GRC West Boys Scramble Thursday, January 30, 2025, in Albany, Missouri. The Rock Port boys’ team tied for first place with Albany. Individual results are as follows:

EAST ATCHISON

GIRLS

Tarkio 18, Albany 6

105 lbs., Danni Irvine won by forfeit

110 lbs., Bella Bywater won by forfeit

190 lbs., Aly Wooten won by forfeit

Tarkio 18, North Andrew 6

105 lbs., Danni Irvine won by forfeit

110 lbs., Bella Bywater won by forfeit

190 lbs., Aly Wooten won by forfeit

Tarkio 12, Rock Port 30

105 lbs., Norah Watkins (Rock Port) won by fall over Danni Irvine (Fall 0:53)

110 lbs., Bella Bywater won by fall over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port) (Fall 5:21)

190 lbs., Aly Wooten won by forfeit

BOYS

175 lbs.,

Braxton Melton-Davis,

3rd place

Round 1 – Braxton Melton-Davis won by fall over Bracton Cook (Rock Port) (Fall 5:33)

Round 2 – Jay Anthony (Albany) won by decision over Braxton Melton-Davis (Dec. 7-3)

Round 3 – Marshall Todd (North Andrew) won by fall over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 3:34)

215 lbs., Jax Peregrine

2nd place

Round 1 – Jax Peregrine won by decision over Adyn Crossfield (North Andrew) (Dec. 4-0)

Round 2 – Jax Peregrine received a bye

Round 3 – Gabe Gebhards (Rock Port) won by fall over Jax Peregrine (Fall 0:29)

285 lbs., Bo Peregrine

2nd place

Round 1 – Bo Peregrine won by fall over Karson Wilmes (North Andrew) (Fall 3:18)

Round 2 – Bo Peregrine received a bye

Round 3 – Ryder Herron (Rock Port) won by fall over Bo Peregrine (Fall 1:37)

ROCK PORT

GIRLS

Rock Port 30, Tarkio 12

100 lbs., Jaylynn Garst won by forfeit

105 lbs., Norah Watkins won by fall over Danni Irvine (Fall 0:53)

110 lbs., Bella Bywater (EA) won by fall over Kennedi Seiter (Fall 5:21)

120 lbs., Emma Teten won by forfeit

125 lbs., Eliza Mason won by forfeit

235 lbs., Hadleigh Jones won by forfeit

BOYS

120 lbs., Levi Lucas

2nd place

Round 1 – Levi Lucas won by fall over Grayson Miller (Albany) (Fall 3:42)

Round 2 – Levi Lucas received a bye

Round 3 – Vincent Smithson (Stanberry) won by tech fall over Levi Lucas (TF-1.5 0:00, 16-1)

126 lbs., Chance Hayes

4th place

Round 1 – Evan Gregory (Stanberry) won by fall over Chance Hayes (Fall 1:37)

Round 2 – Clayton Griffin (Albany) won by fall over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:47)

Round 3 – Corben Hurst (North Andrew) won by fall over Chance Hayes (Fall 3:27)

132 lbs., Trenton Wallace

2nd place

1st Place Match – Mattox Sybert (North Andrew) won by fall over Trenton Wallace (Fall 0:55)

157 lbs., Jadyn Geib

1st place

1st Place Match – Jadyn Geib received a bye

165 lbs., Desmond Chaney

1st place

Round 1 – Desmond Chaney received a bye

Round 2 – Desmond Chaney won by fall over Keegan Schultz (Stanberry) (Fall 0:25)

Round 3 – Desmond Chaney won by tech fall over Dylan Anthony (Albany) (TF-1.5 0:00, 17-2)

175 lbs., Bracton Cook

4th place

Round 1 – Braxton Melton-Davis (EA) won by fall over Bracton Cook (Fall 5:33)

Round 2 – Marshall Todd (North Andrew) won by fall over Bracton Cook (Fall 1:20)

Round 3 – Jay Anthony (Albany) won by fall over Bracton Cook (Fall 0:50)

215 lbs., Gabe Gebhards

1st place

Round 1 – Gabe Gebhards received a bye

Round 2 – Gabe Gebhards won by fall over Adyn Crossfield (North Andrew) (Fall 0:22)

Round 3 – Gabe Gebhards won by fall over Jax Peregrine (EA) (Fall 0:29)

285 lbs., Ryder Herron

1st place

Round 1 – Ryder Herron received a bye

Round 2 – Ryder Herron won by fall over Karson Wilmes (North Andrew) (Fall 0:50)

Round 3 – Ryder Herron won by fall over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 1:37)