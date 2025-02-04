During the month of January, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office received 107 calls for service. Twenty-five of these calls for service resulted in a report, ranging from simple misdemeanors to Class A Felonies, with investigations ongoing.

Two arrests were made for possession of a controlled substance and one arrest was made for burglary. The Sheriff’s Office also assisted the Tarkio Police Department with apprehending a suspect charged with stealing and a suspect charged with terroristic threats.

Six vehicle accidents, 10 motorist assists, 18 medical assists, and assorted non-criminal calls were handled.