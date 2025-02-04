The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 24, 2025, by Trevor and Mandy Whipple to Trevor and Mandy Whipple for Lot 23, Block 7, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 24, 2025, by Nancy Hurst, Trustee of the Kevin and Nancy Hurst Revocable Trust, to Taylor Brown for Lots 11 and 12, Block 2, Second Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 24, 2025, by Jack and Sherry Kelly and Brian and Jennifer Kelly to Jody and Breanna VanSickle for Lots 7, 8, and 9, Block 22, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 27, 2025, by Rosa Luben to Cassandra Hegstrom for Lot 9, Parkview Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 27, 2025, by Kenneth Lee, Sr. to Kenneth Lee, Jr. for land in Section 17, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 27, 2025, by RRP1, LLC, to Rohayal Properties, LLC, for Lots 7 and 8, Block 10, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 28, 2025, by Roanoke Holdings, LLC, to Zig Tempe, LLC, and Zig Alabama, LLC, for land in Section 29, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 29, 2025, by Carolyn Olsen to Butt Farm, LLC, for land in Section 1, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 30, 2025, by Jody and Breanna VanSickle to Chester and Joyce VanSickle for Lots 7, 8, and 9, Block 23, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.