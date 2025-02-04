Rock Port R-II Little Jays’ Preschool registration for the 2025-26 school year is underway.

Children registering in the 4-year-old full day preschool must be 4 years old on or before July 31, 2025, to be eligible for the full day program. This year parents/guardians can register their child for preschool online at www.rockport.k12.mo.us or stop by the elementary office by Friday, March 7. If there are more students registered than spots in the full day classroom (20), a drawing will occur for the available spots on March 11 and placements communicated with parents.

In-district students currently enrolled in the 3-year-old preschool program will have a spot in the 4-year-old classroom next year and do not need to register again. School employee children and students with special education services will be reserved spots. Students outside the district will be placed on a waiting list.

Once preschool spots are determined, the school will reach out to gather additional information including birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization record. For more information, email Cindie Driskell at cindie.driskell@rpbluejays.com.

Children registering in the 3-year-old half day preschool must be 3 years old on or before July 31, 2025, to be eligible for the half day program. This year parents/guardians can register their child for preschool online at www.rockport.k12.mo.us or stop by the elementary office by Friday, March 7. If there are more students registered than spots in the half day classroom (10 for the morning session and 10 for the afternoon session), a drawing will occur on March 11 and placements communicated with parents.

In-district students that do complete the 3-year-old preschool program will have a spot in the 4-year-old classroom the following school year and would not need to register again for full day preschool. School employee children and students with special education services will be reserved spots. Students outside the district will be placed on a waiting list.

Once preschool spots are determined, the school will reach out to gather additional information including birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization record. For more information, email Jennifer Vogler, jennifer.vogler@rpbluejays.com.

Early Childhood Screenings

Rock Port R-II early childhood screenings (for 3- and 4-year-olds) will be held Thursday and Friday, March 27 and 28, at the school. Any child currently living in the Rock Port R-II School District who is turning 3 or 4 years of age on or before July 31 is encouraged to be screened.

To schedule an appointment please contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 744-6294.

Rock Port R-II kindergarten pre-registration and screening

Pre-registration for the 2025-26 kindergarten class has begun.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before July 31, 2025. If you have a child or know of a child who will be of kindergarten age, please pick up a pre-registration form at the Rock Port Elementary office. These forms need to be returned to the office by Friday, March 7, in order for the school to schedule appointments for the kindergarten screening.

Kindergarten screening will be held Thursday and Friday, April 10 and 11. The kindergarten teachers will contact all pre-registered children with screening information.

If you have any questions, contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 744-6294.