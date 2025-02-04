The Atchison County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a potential threat reported at the Rock Port High School on January 30, 2025. Atchison County deputies responded to investigate in cooperation with the Rock Port R-II School administration.

It was determined there was no immediate safety concerns for the students or the community.

The school district issued the following notice: “Blue Jay Families, There was a potential threat reported to the high school office today, Thursday, 1/30/2025. The RPHS administration, along with Atchison County Sheriff’s Department, immediately began an investigation into the potential threat. While the investigation is still ongoing, it has been confirmed that there is no legitimate safety concern at this time. We want to assure our students, staff, and families that the safety of our school community is our top priority. We will provide further information as necessary. Cordially, Rock Port School Administration”