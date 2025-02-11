The Good News Church in Tarkio, Missouri, will host its annual Chili/Soup Cook-Off and Dessert Contest this coming Sunday, February 16. The church is located at 201 North 6th Street in Tarkio with the event to be held in the fellowship hall starting at 5:00 p.m.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for Best Chili, Best Soup, and Best Dessert. Adults and youth are encouraged and most welcome to enter. Entries should be in place no later than 5:00 p.m. Winners will be announced around 6:15 p.m.

There are no fees to enter or to eat and place votes. A box will be available by the door for those wishing to contribute a can of soup for the local food pantry. Area residents are welcome to compete or to just come to eat, vote on their favorites, and enjoy an added feature this year – a trivia game on the big screen.