The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 31, 2025, by Stacey Stillwell and Linda Magee and Matthew Magee to Lacretia Livengood for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 31, 2025, by Felisha and Austin James to Felisha and Austin James for Lots 3 and 4, Block 8, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 31, 2025, by Jade Hughes, Jordon Hughes, and Jasmine and James Chaney to Casey Destruction Construction, LLC, for land in Section 12, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 3, 2025, by Jody and Breanna VanSickle to Alexa VanSickle for Lots 2 and 3, Block 26, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 4, 2025, by Dianna O’Connell to Michael and Ashley England for Lots 3 and 4, Block 4, Third Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 6, 2025, by Marvin and Janet Malone and Gilbert and Charlotte Malone to Marvin Malone and Gilbert Malone for land in Section 20, Township 65, Range 39, and Section 24, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.