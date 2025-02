MONDAY

MIXED LEAGUE

2/3/25

Team Standings:

1. The Mavericks

2. Tumble Bugs

3. Hits N Misses

4. Pinheads

5. Noah & The Girls

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hits N Misses 717, Noah & The Girls 662; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 1970, Noah & The Girls 1857; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 232, Rylan Hunter 203; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 632, Sam Lansdown 507; High Scratch Game (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 203, Brenda Hughes 165; High Scratch Series (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 558, Brenda Hughes 442; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 44; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Sam Lansdown 39; Most Over Average Series (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 81; Most Over Average Series (Men) – Sam Lansdown 48

WEDNESDAY

NIGHT GALS

2/5/25

Team Standings:

1. Swinging Bowlers

2. MADPK

3. Burke & Sons

4. David’s Girls

5. Rolly Pollys

6. Golden Gals

High Scratch Game (Team) – MADPK 572, Swinging Bowlers 568; High Scratch Series (Team) – Swinging Bowlers 1658, MADPK 1638; High Scratch Game – Debbie True 182, Ronda Phillipi 174; High Scratch Series – Ronda Phillipi 477, Brenda Hughes 461; Most Over Average Game – Debbie True 47; Most Over Average Series – Kelley Madron 53

THURSDAY

NITE OWLS

2/6/25

Team Standings:

1. Hunter Construction

2. Balls Deep

3. DJT 47

4. Downtowner

5. Joesting Farms

6. Local Trash

7. Klosek’s Trash

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 733, DJT 47 711; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hunter Construction 2026, DJT 47 1903; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 245, Mike Minino 236; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 607, AJ Eros 592; High Scratch Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 157, Brenda Hughes 153; High Scratch Series (Women) – Brenda Hughes 426, Darlene Joesting 423; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 25; Most Over Average Game (Men) – AJ Eros 62; Most Over Average Series (Women) – Darlene Joesting 27; Most Over Average Series (Men) – Drew Weber 104