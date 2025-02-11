The Rock Port Board of Alderman met Wednesday, January 15, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Present were: Kelley Herron, Michael Graves, Jeff Geib, and Kim Brake, aldermen; City Clerk Natasha Baruth; Superintendent Dennis Sherlock; and Police Chief Derek Morriss. Utility Clerk Terri McGuire was absent. Visitors present were Christopher Roup, Jennifer Roup, Connie Minter, Stephanie Parsons, Jerri Dearmont, Randy Friesen, and Todd King. Alderman Geib left at 7:21 p.m.

Mayor Thomas called the meeting to order.

The meeting agenda was amended to include Jerri Dearmont as visitor and add an executive session for personnel matters pursuant for Section 610.021 (3) RSMo.

Minutes of the December 18, 2024, meeting were approved.

Jerri Dearmont was in attendance to speak regarding the CDBG Grant. The City of Rock Port was awarded the grant totaling $259,100.00. Jerri gave instructions on the next steps including opening a new city bank account for grant funds exclusively and the need for an environmental review.

Todd King attended to ask questions regarding dividing his property and what kind of structures he could add. He was told to work with department heads and obtain appropriate permits but there were no stipulations on what structures he could erect.

The aldermen approved the city consent agenda and the utility consent agenda.

New Business

The board compared the office holiday list with other cities. The aldermen voted to add Martin Luther King, Jr., Day as an observed city hall holiday.

The board reviewed a letter written by Tim Chard regarding the late Kelly Chard’s account. The board reviewed the late fees. Policy regarding late fees stands. The board spoke about a possible new policy in case of death.

Alderman Herron spoke about possibly obtaining a tire machine for the city barn.

Old Business

The board spoke to Superintendent Sherlock regarding a paving machine. Sherlock stated that he is still reviewing options.

The board also spoke to Superintendent Sherlock regarding a new sewer jet. Sherlock stated that he is still reviewing options. The board asked for three different priced options for the February meeting.

The board spoke to Superintendent Sherlock regarding the Olsson bid on Clay Street. The board asked him to obtain a second bid option.

The special use permit requested by Taya and Tyler Jones is on hold until the city ordinances can be codified.

Additional Reports

Alderman Herron spoke about park board CD and a city hall generator.

Alderman Geib relayed compliments he received regarding snow removal.

City Clerk Baruth informed the board that 43 ordinances were sent to be codified. Baruth also spoke regarding the update of Quickbooks and the new server that was needed to support it.

Superintendent Sherlock spoke about the need for a new sewer jet. The current sewer jet is over 30 years old and does not meet current needs. Sherlock spoke about the recent snow storm and the excellent job the crew did in removing it quickly and efficiently.

Executive Session

The aldermen voted unanimously to adjourn into executive session at 7:14 p.m. for personnel matters pursuant for Section 610.021 (3) RSMo.

The executive session adjourned at 8:45 p.m. and regular session resumed.

While in executive session the board voted unanimously to hire Richard (Devon) Sons as a full-time officer.

The aldermen voted unanimously to distribute $5,000 of marijuana income to the park board for tire/wood chips, to distribute $5,000 of marijuana income to the police department for updating the evidence room, and to distribute $5,000 of marijuana income to the street department for an unnamed project to be informed at the February meeting.

The meeting adjourned at 8:29 p.m.