The Tarkio National Honor Society will be hosting a blood drive from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC), located at 110 N. 13th Street in Tarkio.

Sign up to donate at https://donate.savealifenow.org/…/drive_schedule/84215 or use the QR code below.