Submitted by Justin Ralph, Atchison County Conservation Agent

First and foremost, I want to thank all of you for being safe this deer season. As the Conservation Agent, I am frequently asked about the harvest numbers and how many were harvested by non-residents.

To be as transparent as possible I went back a few years and created a table (below) to show trends in who and how people are hunting. I am glad to see deer harvest has increased in the last few years. You will also notice an increase in non-resident harvest numbers. Improving technology is allowing people from all over the United States to find out about our little piece of heaven and they want to come visit. These past few years have also seen an increase in archery harvest numbers. The numbers also show a slight decline in youth season harvest numbers.