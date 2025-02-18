The Atchison County Fair Board’s annual all-you-can-eat fish fry will be held Sunday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Velma Houts Fair Building on the fairgrounds in Rock Port. Proceeds donated by the event help support the Atchison County Fair and its youth. The menu will include catfish filets, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll, and bottled water. There will also be a variety of silent auction items to bid on from generous donors in the county and surrounding area. To-go orders will be available as well as the normal eat in option. Prices are $12 for adults, $6 for ages 5-12, and kids 4 and under can eat for free.