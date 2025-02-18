The Prom Project at Boundless Grace, 402 Main Street in Tarkio, has been rescheduled to February 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Tarkio Chamber ribbon cutting at Boundless Grace will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Atchison County Health Department is sponsoring free health screenings Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Fairfax City Hall in Fairfax, Missouri. Lab draws for hemoglobin A1C, blood cell counts, lipid profiles, and comprehensive metabolic screenings will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

The documentary “My Ascension” will be shown Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Rotary Theatre at Tarkio Tech. The screening event is sponsored by Hope N Reigns Counseling, LLC, and Atchison County Library.

This is a busy month for the FBLA, FCCLA, and FFA chapters in Atchison County. A big thank you to all the advertisers who support the efforts of our future leaders!

