The documentary “My Ascension” will be shown Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Rotary Theatre at Tarkio Tech. The screening event is sponsored by Hope N Reigns Counseling, LLC, and Atchison County Library.

“My Ascension” chronicles the story of Emma Benoit, a 16-year-old Dutchtown High School varsity cheerleader, who was paralyzed by a suicide attempt, which propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope and stay alive.

“My Ascension” is a feature length documentary that highlights Emma’s inspiring journey, as she works to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana. The film also shares the stories of two remarkable young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and we learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.

“Emma’s story captures the severity of the mental health and suicidality pandemic amongst the adolescent population in the United States,” said Saro Altinoglu, PSY.D, ROWI Teen and Parent Wellness Center. “My Ascension” is a serious yet uplifting story that provides hope, clarity and support to its audience from a personal perspective.”