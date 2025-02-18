February 24, 1950

• Showing at The Tarkio theatre: “The Far Frontier” with Roy Rogers, “The Lady Takes A Sailor” with Jane Wyman and Dennis Morgan, and “The Life of Riley.”

• Mr. and Mrs. Bert McMillan, who have lived in Atchison County throughout their 50 years of marriage, observed their golden wedding anniversary with an open house Monday at their farm home east of Tarkio. Eva Allen and Bert McMillan were married at the bride’s home north of Blanchard, Iowa, on February 20, 1900.

• J.P. Scamman, Tarkio farmer who has been one of the leaders in terrace construction in Atchison County, spoke at the three-day conference of terracing contractors at the College of Agriculture at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

• The coal supply in Tarkio is at near-drastic stages, but there should be enough to keep the schools operating. A carload of coal is expected in the next few days.

February 27, 1975

• Tarkio College will offer a continuing education course in “Listening to Music” for all area residents, regardless of musical backgrounds. This non-credit course will include listening and discussing the form and structure of music with some time devoted to the music being performed at the Tri-State Artist Lecture Series. Mrs. Mary Ermey will be the instructor.

• Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gebhards, who live between Rock Port and Tarkio, have been named as one of the farm families in the western half of Missouri to receive the State Farm Management Recognition Award. This is sponsored by the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the University of Missouri Extension. The Gebhards operate some 847 acres of which they own 102 acres.

• The Teller Tells: “Two old houses are currently being restored in Tarkio. The grey cement block house on South 10th Street built by the Scammons once was a dining by candlelight night club and then a honey factory. The other house was known for years as the Luckhardt house on North 4th Street. It is being restored to the original brick facing, with the brick salvaged from the original Presbyterian Church, which stood at that location.”

• Cubmaster C. L. “Chub” McAdams was presented with a plaque in appreciation of his many years of service in Cub Scout work at the annual Blue and Gold Banquet held Monday night at Tarkio Community Building. Mr. McAdams has been Cubmaster for 14 years.

February 24, 2000

• Tarkio Board of Public Works and Sodbusters Service Company employees worked to fix a water main split in the alley between the residences of Dave and Linda Lee and Mike and Cherie Heits in Tarkio on Tuesday, February 22.

• Snow fell in Tarkio, cancelling school for Friday, February 18. People were out shoveling and building snowmen. But by Monday afternoon, February 21, the temperatures reached 70 degrees, and people were vacuuming out their cars and washing them, and kids were flying kites.

• For the third consecutive season, the Tarkio Lady Indians’ basketball team finished the conference season undefeated going 8-0 and claiming the Highway 275 Conference Championship.