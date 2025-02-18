February 24, 1950

• Showing at the Fair Theatre in Fairfax: “Canadian Pacific” with Randolph Scott and Jane Wyatt and “Wizard of Oz” with Judy Garland.

• E.L.C. White, nationally known weekly newspaper publisher and a native of Fairfax, has been awarded the 1949 medal of the American Cancer Society. Known here as Clare White, Mr. White is executive director of the Iowa Division of the American Cancer Society and was awarded the nation’s most coveted in the field of cancer control at his home, where he is at present critically ill.

• The Kiwanis Club is organizing a Girl Scout troop in Fairfax. Mrs. Robert Jones has been chosen as leader of the intermediate group of Girl Scouts, which includes girls over 10 years old. Mrs. Dale Seymour will be her assistant.

• Specials at B.P. Hunter Stores include: large white cake, 35¢; Butternut coffee, 1 pound for 75¢; fresh dressed frying chickens, 65¢ per pound; and Kraft Velveeta cheese, 2-pound box for 73¢.

• Tom Ward of Craig gave an interesting talk on celestial navigation at the weekly luncheon of the Fairfax Kiwanis Club Tuesday. He told of one air trip he made from a base in Greenland, when he and his passengers expected to land at another base on the same island, but were unable to complete the trip because of bad weather. They were lucky to be able to land on the only beach on the island where a plane can land safely and spent several days there with the natives, learning their mode of living.

February 27, 1975

• Specials at Hunter’s Hy-Klas Store in Fairfax include: Crisco, 3 lb. tin for $1.89; fresh-crisp head of lettuce for 19¢; 1 pound package of Allsweet margarine for 69¢; and U.S.D.A. Choice sirloin steak for $1.39 per pound.

• Stanley Wright, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Wright of Corning, Missouri, will leave March 10 for Hong Kong, China, where he will be manager of Graphics International, a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Inc. His family will follow him there April 24. The family will reside in the Repulse Bay Area on Victoria Island for three years with Stanley’s territory including Taiwan and the Philippines.

February 24, 2000

• Morris Ray, born on leap day in 1960, will be celebrating his 10th birthday Tuesday, February 29. His son, Tanton, is also 10. They will be the same ages until Tanton’s 11th birthday in March. Morris, who will actually be 40 this year and celebrates his birthday on February 28 during non leap years, remembers his first birthday celebration, when he was actually turning 4, and how his family gave a party at which all of his kindergarten classmates attended.

• Several youth, as well as two adult leaders, participated in the World Vision 30-Hour Famine. The group fasted for 30 hours beginning at midnight on Friday, February 18, and ending on Sunday, February 20, at 6:00 a.m. They raised $1,200 for World Vision, which helps starving children around the world with part of the money staying in the United States.

• The Fairfax High School National Honor Society sponsored a “Pennies for Patients” drive for the Leukemia Society in Kansas City, Missouri. The members collected over $80 during the drive in Fairfax.

• The Wolverine 4-H Club of Fairfax recently donated $300 to the Fairfax R-3 School Library. The books purchased from the donation will have labels inside the front covers stating they were donated by the Wolverine 4-H Club.