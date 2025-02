The Atchison County Health Department is sponsoring Free Health Screenings Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Fairfax City Hall in Fairfax, Missouri. Lab draws for hemoglobin A1C, blood cell counts, lipid profiles, and comprehensive metabolic screenings will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. For more information, call 660-736-4121.