Constituents from across Northwest Missouri convened for the 23rd annual Great Northwest Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City on February 4 and 5. Representing a diverse array of sectors including businesses and organizations, education, healthcare, and government, over 200 individuals from the 19-county region came together to enlighten lawmakers on the challenges and opportunities facing Northwest Missouri.

This year’s agenda was centered on key priorities including community revitalization, increasing childcare availability, increasing workforce, and workforce housing. Additional priorities discussed included roads and bridges, higher education, K-12 education, and broadband.

The event began with the Priorities Panel: Best Practices session where participants heard from panelists from Northwest Missouri, followed by discussions that focused on regional priorities. Many then headed to the Capitol building for visits with legislators, with some visiting various department offices.

Evening festivities began with the Northwest Missouri reception featuring area legislators who addressed attendees followed by the presentation of the Citizen of the Year Award, which was awarded to Clarence Green, Dean/Director of the Savannah Campus for North Central Missouri College. The main event with the theme of “Discover Northwest Missouri” consisted of a regional expo that showcased each county’s unique attributes and opportunities. Drawing a crowd of over 400, including Governor Kehoe, Lt. Governor Wasinger, numerous state senators, state representatives, and representatives from state offices and departments, the expo served as a platform to spotlight the essence of Northwest Missouri.

The event concluded on Wednesday with a regional breakfast featuring Jon Doolittle, President and CEO, Missouri Hospital Association. The delegation then journeyed to the Capitol building to be introduced on the House and Senate floors.

Planning for this significant event commenced in August of 2024, with volunteers from across the region dedicating their efforts. “Great Northwest Day 2025 is a powerful demonstration of what can be accomplished when our region comes together with a shared vision and a united voice,” said Crystal Narr, Executive Director, Chillicothe Area Chamber and chair of Great Northwest Day 2025. “By working collectively, we elevate the issues that matter most to our communities and drive meaningful change for Northwest Missouri. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s event, including attendees and sponsors, and to the many legislators and department officials who prioritized being here to engage with us. Together, we are shaping a stronger future for our rural corner of Missouri.”

Generous support from community and corporate sponsors, including Touchstone Energy, Evergy, Allstate Consultants, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Hedrick Medical Center & Memorial Wright Hospital, Mosaic Life Care, Snyder & Associates, Olsson, Missouri American Water, Missouri Western State University, North Central Missouri College, and Northwest Missouri State University, helped bring the event to fruition.