Enrollment packets for next fall at Kids’ Korner Preschool may be picked up in the elementary office. Kids must be 3 by August 1, 2025, to attend.

Packets may be turned in starting Monday, February 24, at 7:30 a.m. in the elementary office and will be accepted through February 28 for the initial enrollment period. After that, students will be placed on a waiting list and will be accepted on a first come, first served basis with priority given to 4-year-olds. The maximum capacity is 20 students. Once 20 children have enrolled, the others will be put on a waiting list.

For more information, call the Elementary office at 1-660-736-4177.