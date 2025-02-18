February 24, 1950

• Showing at the Paramount Theatre in Rock Port: Eddie Arnold in “Feudin’ Rhythm” and “She Wore A Yellow Ribbon” with John Wayne, Joanne Dru, and John Agar.

• The FunFest by local talent at the Memorial Building Thursday of last week proved to be a lot of fun and was witnessed by a large audience. The proceeds were $183.75.

• Rock Port chess players H.O. Roberson, Wm. Griffin, Jack Hunt, Raymond Smith, and Clifford Waugh entered a tournament in Omaha Monday evening in which Mr. Reshevsky, five time U.S. chess champion, engaged 30 players at once.

• The American Legion is serving another of its famous monthly dinners, this time with a real, honest-to-goodness Italian meal. They have secured the services of a chef from the Quaker Oats kitchen in St. Joseph, Signor Giovanni de Angsteno, a native of Milano, Italy, who was taught the art of cooking spaghetti and meatballs by his grandmother.

• One hundred and sixty-five members of the Atchison County band will give a concert Wednesday, March 1, in the Tarkio Community Building.

February 20, 1975

• The Rock Port High School seniors will be presenting “The Diary of Anne Frank” this coming April. Cathy Lewis will portray Anne and Mark Baker will portray her father.

• The five top scoring league bowlers of the Blue Jay Bowl were chosen last week to represent the bowling center in Rock Port in an open bowl-off. The Blue Jay Bowl’s top five bowlers – Stan Stubblefield, Rocky Evans, Richard Smith, Jan Burke, and Opal Buck – will have their totals compared against other established winners to determine the five national bowl-off winners.

• Mr. and Mrs. Claude Gubser will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary February 28. They have lived their entire married life at the farm house in Atchison County.

• Missouri State Highway Patrol and Atchison County authorities arrested three men for burglary February 12 as they drove along U.S. 275. The three were found to have stolen property in their possession taken from the Continental Grain Co. in Brownville, Nebraska, including cigarettes, candy bars, a CB radio, a digital clock radio, and a gallon of whiskey.

• Sally Shubat of Rock Port will be among the girls participating in the Big Eight Pom Pon Girl Competition at half time of the Iowa State vs. Colorado game. Miss Shubat is a sophomore at Iowa State.

February 17, 2000

• Two Rock Port High School wrestlers qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Missouri, February 17-19. Cory Stanton, 140-pound freshman, and Clint Stoner, 145-pound senior, will be competing.

• Bud and Ann Husing were named the Rock Port Nutrition Site Valentine’s Day King and Queen. Archie Bond and Ethel Herron were named the Pleasant View Nursing Home’s Valentine’s King and Queen.

• The Atchison County Fair Board is holding a fish fry fundraiser for the new show arena at the fairgrounds. Local FFA and 4-H clubs will be assisting the board at the fish fry, to be held at the Velma Houts Fair Building.