Tarkio Elementary School will host the Scholastic Book Fair Monday, March 3, through Friday, March 7, 2025. This is an event geared to excite children about reading and learning. The fair is open to Tarkio and the surrounding community.

The book fair helps the school promote learning while raising money to purchase new books and materials for the library. Most recently, money raised at the book fair has been used to purchase a book exchange display, book drop, and to rejuvenate the circulation desk in the library. Funds have also been instrumental in providing field trip experiences, as well as incentives for quarterly awards and schoolwide reading celebrations. Money raised at the fall fair was most recently used to sponsor the One School, One Book school-wide reading event featuring “How to Eat Fried Worms.” Along with these neat things, the library can purchase books at half the retail cost and earn product vouchers for use in the Scholastic catalog as a reward for participation in book fair promotions and meeting sales goals.

The book fair will offer popular books and educational products for all ages, including the newest titles from more than 150 publishers. All are offered at reasonable prices so that students can choose books that appeal to their personal interests and parents can add to home libraries. The fair is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will close on Friday, March 7, as soon as classes resume for the day, usually by 8:00 a.m.

Scholastic now offers an online shopping option. Shop in the comfort of your own home while earning rewards for our school. Every purchase earns rewards for your school. Go to the online fair at: https://www.scholastic.com/bf/tarkioelementaryschool click “Shop Now”. The online fair can also be accessed through the Tarkio R-I webpage. The online fair opens officially on February 28 and runs through March 13. Books purchased online will be mailed directly to your address.

If you are interested in helping with the book fair, please contact Tarkio Elementary at 660-736-4177.