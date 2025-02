The ATCO Strikers 7-8th grade girls’ basketball team earned third place in a recent competition in St. Joseph, Missouri. Pictured are, from left to right: front row – Avery Fast and Abby Hailey; back row – Coach TJ Slemp, Mikayla Windham, Miley Jenkins, Graceyn Reeves, Brynleigh Lopez, Brenna Kingery, and Coach Jill Kingery. (Submitted photo)