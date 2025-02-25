Phishing scams, AI scams, romance scams, crypto and investment scams, toll scams, and more are creating a huge problem for people of all ages. Hope N Reigns Counseling and Midwest Data Center are joining forces to teach locals how to spot a scam and to avoid giving away any personal information. “Cyber Dangers and Scams: How To Spot Them. How To Stop Them” classes will be held Tuesday, March 4, at the Tarkio Nutrition Center at 10:00 a.m. and at the Tarkio Rotary Theatre in the Curnutt Center on the Tarkio Tech campus at 6:00 p.m. These classes are free and will be taught by JR Chaney.