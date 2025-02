The Fairfax 6th grade basketball team finished up the season this past weekend in a competion at Nodaway-Holt, playing their last game as Bulldogs. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Brody Avrett, MJ May, Zach Koop, and Patrick Wheeler; and back row – Coach Chris Avrett, Coach Dayton Murry, Eli Auwarter, Joel Vance, Eli Rogers, and Coach Mykie May.