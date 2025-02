The Brownville Education Center for Arts & Humanities (BECAH) will hold a pulled pork sandwich dinner Friday, February 28, 2025. Serving will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Brownville Village Hall on Main Street in Brownville, Nebraska. A freewill offering will be accepted. Proceeds will be used to support building repair and upkeep for the Antiquarium (the former Brownville school).