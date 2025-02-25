Tarkio Elementary School will host the Scholastic Book Fair Monday, March 3, through Friday, March 7, 2025. This is an event geared to excite children about reading and learning. The fair is open to Tarkio and the surrounding community.

The book fair is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will close on Friday, March 7, as soon as classes resume for the day, usually by 8:00 a.m.

Scholastic now offers an online shopping option. Shop in the comfort of your own home while earning rewards for our school. Every purchase earns rewards for your school. Go to the online fair at: https://www.scholastic.com/bf/tarkioelementaryschool click “Shop Now”. The online fair can also be accessed through the Tarkio R-I webpage. The online fair opens officially on February 28 and runs through March 13. Books purchased online will be mailed directly to your address.

If you are interested in helping with the book fair, contact Tarkio Elementary at 660-736-4177.