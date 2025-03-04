ACDC’s annual community lunches are here! These complimentary lunches will provide you with updates on local projects as well as ACDC’s current activities.

The Rock Port/Watson lunch will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Dusty Trail in Rock Port.

Please RSVP to ACDC at 660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org by Friday, March 7, if you plan to attend. “We look forward to seeing everyone interested in the future of Atchison County at these lunches!” said Monica Bailey, Executive Director.