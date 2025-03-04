The following case was heard before the honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, February 27, 2025:

State vs. Yanmichael Gonzalez-Ulloa – Bond Reduction Hearing on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More and Fraudulent Use Of Credit/Debit Device. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Fisher for Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Bond reduction requested and denied. Case set for March 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

Kristofer Riley vs. Shonilea Oppie – Temporary Custody Hearing on Petition for Child Custody/Support. Case called. Plaintiff appears in person and by Counsel Pontius. Respondent appears in person and by Counsel Nocita, served on January 5, 2025. Case continued to April 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. for trial on custody, support and paternity. Parties agree to temporary custody schedule. Agreement put on record. Temp order and parenting plan to be provided by attorney’s by March 13, 2025.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).