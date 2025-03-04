The Atchison County Fair Board’s annual all-you-can-eat fish fry will be held Sunday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Velma Houts Fair Building on the fairgrounds in Rock Port. Proceeds donated by the event help support the Atchison County Fair and its youth. The menu will include catfish filets, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll, and bottled water.

To-go orders will be available as well as the normal eat in option. Prices are $12 for adults, $6 for ages 5-12, and kids 4 and under can eat for free.

There will also be a variety of silent auction items to bid on from generous donors in the county and surrounding area.

Donations to the fish fry include the following: Rock Port Telephone Co. / Midwest Data Center – JBL Speaker; Marlene Demott – cinnamon rolls; Fareway – meat bundle; Anonymous – three wreaths; Oswald Seed – two gift packages; NAPA Hamburg – Milwaukee Packout and Milwaukee M12 two tool combo kit; Keim Farm Equipment – Case hat and Case 11 piece SAE combination wrench set; Vetters Equipment – Farmall F-20 1/16 cast iron 100th anniversary; Carriage House Antiques – American Angus Association 1971 framed print; Ag Choice – filters, chore gloves, insect killer, animal feed, weed killer, and many more items; Perfect 10 – bundle; Agrivision Hamburg – Stihl gas chain saw; Mo Valley – Tempo Tordon RTU, box of RUP Quickpro; Ryan Meyerkorth Pioneer – $250 donation toward fish; Grebe Pioneer – $250 donation toward fish; 5L Agronomy – $250 donation toward fish; Davison Feed – box of Loyal dog food; and Tri-Valley Bank – Milwaukee 18V 1/2 drive.