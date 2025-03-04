Atchison County establishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year depending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following businesses were inspected February 20, 2025:

Hy-Vee

110 Chestnut Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: PHF’s (chicken, pork chops) in oven not held at 135ºF or above. If time as temp control is being used – items not dated (items removed).

• Core Items: Unshielded lights (several have been replaced with LED, but not all). Boxes of food items on floor of northwest walk-in freezer and boxes of candy and Gatorade on floor of back store room. Discussed wooden trim – cut edges and screw holes needing sealed.

Jump Start 4 Nutrition

126 Main

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: No priority items were recorded.

• Core Items: Floor – some spillage plus cup on floor under counter, behind ice machine. Upper baffle of ice machine dirty. No handwashing signage in restroom (left sign). Discussed proper “wash-rinse-sanitize” of utensils.

McDonald’s

1304 Hwy. 136 W.

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: Shake machine down. Discussed cleaning before putting back in service.

• Core Items: Sewer gas odor in restroom (vent frosted up?). One hand sink without signage (left sign). No beard restraints.