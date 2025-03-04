Bingo at the Rock Port Senior Center, 505 Country Club Drive, will start up again March 11. Bingo is scheduled the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. Games start at 10:00 a.m. so you will have to enjoy a game or two with friends before lunch. If you would like to donate to the prizes that players get to choose from, you may drop them off anytime Monday through Friday at the center by 1:00 p.m. Suggestions for prizes include household items such as towels and dish cloths, word search books, home décor, hygiene products, etc. You may also make monetary donations to the Rock Port Senior Center for this activity.