The Nodaway County household hazardous waste (HHW) collection site will be open Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The HHW collection site is located at 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville, Missouri. Residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth Counties are welcome to participate (ID required) and have no fee to drop off.

Examples of HHW include: household chemicals (bleach, ammonia, and cleaners), fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, transmission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium, and lead acid batteries, compact fluorescent light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, oil base paint, and varnish.

For more information, contact Kirk Kopper at 660-582-5121, ext. 4 or solid@nwmorcog.org.