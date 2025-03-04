The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed of Distribution: Filed February 21, 2025, by Samuel Bennington and Todd Bennington, Co-Trustees of the Julia Bennington Revocable Trust, to Samuel Bennington and Todd Bennington for land in Section 17, Township 64, Range 41; Section 8, Township 64, Range 41; Section 10, Township 64, Range 41; Section 9, Township 64, Range 41; Section 15, Township 64, Range 41; Section 16, Township 64, Range 41; Section 7, Township 64, Range 41; Section 8, Township 64, Range 41; Atchison County, Missouri; Lots 9 and 10, Block 7, Nuckolls and White’s, and Lots 7 and 8, Block 7, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 21, 2025, by Richard and Shirley Makings to Aiden Stremmel for Lots 55 and 56, Block E, Miles Sickler’s Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed February 21, 2025, by Dixie Stoner, Trustee of the Alva Venson and Dixie Lee Stoner Revocable Living Trust, to Don Brett and Shelby Hurst, Trustee of the Don Brett and Shelby Hurst Revocable Trust, for Lot 26, Fifth Addition, Fairfax.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 24, 2025, by Barbara Lee to Megan Lee and Brooke Lee for Lots 10 and 11, Block 2, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 26, 2025, by Bryan and Deborah Hurst to Caitlyn and Alexis O’Riley for Lot 8, Block 16, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed February 26, 2025, by Phillip Mather, Successor Trustee of the Norma Mather Revocable Trust, and Phillip Mather, Successor Trustee of the Phillip D. Mather Revocable Trust, to Cynthia Livengood for Lots 3, 4, 5, and 6, Block 4, First Addition, Westboro

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 27, 2025, by Karen Allstot to Richard Bolejack for land in Section 8, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.