MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

2/24/25

Team Standings:

1. The Mavericks

2. Hits N Misses

3. Tumble Bugs

4. Pinheads

5. Noah & The Girls

High Scratch Game (Team) – Noah & The Girls 663, Hits N Misses 662; High Scratch Series (Team) – Noah & The Girls 1950, Hits N Misses 1868; High Scratch Game (Men) – Rylan Hunter 215, Nate Long 186; High Scratch Series (Men) – Rylan Hunter 599, Nate Long 521; High Scratch Game (Women) – Brenda Hughes 188, Angie Caples 177; High Scratch Series (Women) – Brenda Hughes 493, Angie Caples 462; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Angie Caples 52; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Bryan Martin 43; Most Over Average Series (Women) – Angie Caples 87; Most Over Average Series (Men) – Bryan Martin 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

2/26/25

Team Standings:

1. Swinging Bowlers

2. David’s Girls

3. Burke & Sons

4. MADPK

5. Rolly Pollys

6. Golden Gals

High Scratch Game (Team) – Swinging Bowlers 600, Golden Gals 557; High Scratch Series (Team) – Swinging Bowlers 1696, Golden Gals 1617; High Scratch Game – Julie Burke 196, Afton Schomburg 190; High Scratch Series – Afton Schomburg 510, Julie Burke 464; Most Over Average Game – Julie Burke 52; Most Over Average Series – Afton Schomburg 63

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

2/27/25

Team Standings:

1. Balls Deep

2. Hunter Construction

3. Downtowner

4. Local Trash

5. DJT 47

6. Joesting Farms

7. Klosek’s Trash

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 839, Balls Deep 731; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hunter Construction 2333, Downtowner 2011; High Scratch Game (Men) – Dillon Smith 256, Dennis Sherlock 255; High Scratch Series (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 667, Jay Hunter 658; High Scratch Game (Women) – Jennifer Block 143, Darlene Joesting 143; High Scratch Series (Women) – Jennifer Block 395, Darlene Joesting 385; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Jennifer Block 25; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Bob Wilmes 71; Most Over Average Series (Women) – Jennifer Block 41; Most Over Average Series (Men) – Jay Hunter 97