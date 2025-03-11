ACDC will host the annual Fairfax community lunch Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., at the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room.

These complimentary lunches provide residents with updates on local projects as well as ACDC’s current activities.

RSVP to ACDC at 660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org by Friday, March 14, if you plan to attend. “We look forward to seeing everyone interested in the future of Atchison County at this lunch!” said Monica Bailey, Executive Director.