East Atchison County Traveling Day Camp will be back again this summer. The Westboro Methodist Church will host this traveling day camp through Heartland Camps as they bring a Christ-centered day camp experience to our communities, in partnership with Good News Church in Tarkio and Fairfax Methodist Church.

The date for this year’s camp is the week of June 9-13. Students who have finished K-6 for the 2024-2025 school year are encouraged to register. There is no fee to attend this year’s camp. The camp hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration is open now, and space is limited to 60 campers this year. Go online to heartlandcamps.org/east-atchison and then just click on the “register here” button. There are plans to run a bus to Fairfax and Tarkio for pick up and drop off of campers.

For more information, call 660-736-4602.