The Fairfax FFA Chapter will host its fish fry Sunday, March 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfax High School FACS/Ag building. Come enjoy fried fish, chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, and dessert. Dine or carry-out a meal for $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.