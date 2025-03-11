Fairfax R-3 School District has released information for preschool and kindergarten enrollment.

If your child will be attending Smart Steps Preschool in the fall of 2025, contact the elementary office at 660-686-2421 ext. 4 or kburke@fxbulldogs.net: Admission is based on admission guidelines.

Student admission guidelines for preschool include: currently enrolled students (auto enrolled with confirmation), district IEP students, in-district 4-year-olds, in district 3-year-olds, and out of district students (as a first come, first served basis). All children must be potty trained to attend the program.

If your child will be attending kindergarten in the fall of 2025, contact the elementary office at 660-686-2421 ext. 4 or kburke@fxbulldogs.net. Students must be five years of age before August 1, 2025, to enroll in kindergarten.

2025-2026 Preschool and Kindergarten Screenings and Round up

Screenings for Fairfax Smart Steps Preschool will be held Thursday, March 13, 2025, by appointment only.

Screening for Fairfax kindergarten will be held Wednesday, March 19, 2025, by appointment only.

Fairfax kindergarten and preschool roundup will be held Friday, April 11, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.