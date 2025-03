A fish fry benefit for Kathy Esser will be held Saturday, March 29, at the Watson Community Building. Beginning at 5:00 p.m., a delicious meal will be served and then an auction will follow. Free will donations will be accepted.

If you would like to donate an auction item or purchase a raffle ticket, call 660-973-7398 or 402-578-7866. Raffle tickets may also be purchased at the event.