The Fairfax Methodist Church, 305 N. Broadway, will hold a fish fry Sunday, March 23, following worship. The meal will include fish, chicken, fries, cole slaw, and dessert, with serving from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (or until they run out of food). Takeout will be available. A freewill donation will be accepted. All funds raised will benefit travel to the church’s Honduras partners with Growing Hope Globally.