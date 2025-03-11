Developmental and health screenings are offered free of charge for babies to three years of age living in the Tarkio R-I School District. This screening will give you a clear picture of your child’s strengths, weaknesses, and the skills he or she will develop next plus health screenings which include height, weight, vision and hearing check.

Jayne Martin, Parent Educator, will conduct the developmental screening and the Atchison County Health Department will conduct the health screening. Please call 660-736-4177 at the school to set up an appointment, which will take place at Tarkio Elementary. The screening dates are March 31, April 1, and April 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Spring screening for Early Childhood/Pre-K is March 12, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Tarkio Elementary. Call the Tarkio Elementary office at 660-736-4177 to schedule a time. Kids’ Korner students will be taken to the screening from class.

Spring screening for children entering kindergarten at Tarkio R-I in the fall of 2025 will be held April 11, 2025. Call the office to schedule an appointment for a time between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.