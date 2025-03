MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

3/3/25

Team Standings:

1. The Mavericks

2. Hits N Misses

3. Tumble Bugs

4. Pinheads

5. Noah & The Girls

High Scratch Game (Team) – Noah & The Girls 624, Hits N Misses 581; High Scratch Series (Team) – Noah & The Girls 1829, Hits N Misses 1710; High Scratch Game (Men) – Dillan Palmer 189, Rylan Hunter 215; High Scratch Series (Men) – Jay Hunter 509, Rylan Hunter 502; High Scratch Game (Women) – Julie Burke 191, Darlene Joesting 172; High Scratch Series (Women) – Julie Burke 513, Darlene Joesting 457; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Julie Burke 49; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Dillan Palmer 64; Most Over Average Series (Women) – Julie Burke 87; Most Over Average Series (Men) – Dillan Palmer 54

WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

3/5/25

Team Standings:

1. Swinging Bowlers

2. David’s Girls

3. Rolly Pollys

4. Burke & Sons

5. MADPK

6. Golden Gals

High Scratch Game (Team) – David’s Girls 580, Swinging Bowlers 566; High Scratch Series (Team) – Swinging Bowlers 1672, David’s Girls 1600; High Scratch Game – Marie Catlett 183, Judy Sutter 171; High Scratch Series – Kim Giles 452, Marie Catlett 447; Most Over Average Game – Marie Catlett 58; Most Over Average Series – Kim Giles 95

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

3/6/25

Team Standings:

1. Balls Deep

2. Hunter Construction

3. Downtowner

4. DJT 47

5. Local Trash

6. Klosek’s Trash

7. Joesting Farms

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 815, DJT 47 777; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hunter Construction 2372, DJT 47 2130; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 278, Jay Hunter 248; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 793, Dennis Sherlock 656; High Scratch Game (Women) – Jessica Hogue 143, Jennifer Block 135; High Scratch Series (Women) – Jessica Hogue 413, Jennifer Block 345; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Jessica Hogue 29; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 77; Most Over Average Series (Women) – Jessica Hogue 71; Most Over Average Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 190*