The Rock Port R-II Board of Education held a regular meeting Thursday, February 1, 2025. President Regan Griffin called the meeting to order at 12:06 p.m.

Other board members present were Afton Schomburg, Joanna Burke, Troy Cook, Jared Meyerkorth, Reven Herron and Kayla Sierks. Also present were Dr. Bollinger, superintendent; Mr. Parsons, high school principal; Dr. Waigand, elementary principal; and Jennifer Welch, board secretary. Guests present were Theresa Crawford, Stephanie Parsons, and Sean Kroeger.

The agenda was adopted.

Regan Griffin read the vision and mission statement of the board of education.

The minutes from the January 14, 2025, meeting were approved.

Dr. Bollinger reviewed the financial information. Board members voted to transfer money from Fund 1 to Fund 2, and approved the January final check register.

Dr. Bollinger read a thank you note from Carol Herron.

Dr. Waigand and Mr. Parsons gave the elementary and high school principals reports.

Dr. Bollinger gave his monthly program evaluation report on Parents as Teachers. He also gave a survey committee update to the board.

The consent agenda was approved which included the second reading of the 2025-2026 calendar and approving Mr. Herron and Mr. Jenkins for the After Prom bus drivers.

Board members took action to approve the 2024 – 2025 calendar.

New Business

Sean Kroeger gave a presentation on the Square Payment system. The youth wrestlers received the system as a donation, and they wanted to allow the school to be able to implement it as well. Board members voted to approve using the Square Payment system at the school.

Board members also voted unanimously to approve the district to provide the Learn Life Savers curriculum for the students.

Dr. Bollinger reviewed MSIP 6 Standard TL Goal 2 Strategy 1 with the board.

He also discussed salary schedule considerations with the board.

The school received one sealed bid for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 mowing season. The bid was in the amount of $22,500 per season, for a total of $45,000. Board members voted unanimously to accept the bid of Jones Lawn Service.

Executive Session

The board moved into executive session in accordance with RSMo.610.021 Sub-section (3),(4) (13) (17) Personnel Matters, Safety and Student Matters at 1:55 p.m.

The board returned to open session at 2:40 p.m.

New Business – Personnel

The board took action to extend contracts to Josie Graham for the open high school guidance counselor position for the 2025-2026 school year, Lance Lansdown for the open maintenance/transportation director position, and Johnny Thomas for the open elementary teacher position for the 2025-2026 school year.

Future business was discussed.

The meeting adjourned at 2:48 p.m.