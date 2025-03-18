The Atchison-Holt Ambulance District Board of Directors has placed an issue on the April ballot asking for a levy increase to help support the district. There will be two public information meetings to discuss the need for the tax increase proposal.

The Atchison County meeting will be Tuesday, March 25, at 6:00 p.m. at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, in the board room.

The Holt County meeting will be Wednesday, March 26, at 6:00 p.m. at Toad Hollar, Mound City, in the meeting room.

All residents of Atchison and Holt counties are encouraged to attend a meeting so you can make an informed decision when you vote on the levy increase and the future of the ambulance service in both counties.