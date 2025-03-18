The Fairfax Junior/Senior Prom will be held Saturday, March 22, 2025. The community is invited to the promenade walk-in at 3:00 p.m. in the gym. Fairfax juniors and seniors and their dates will then embark on a journey to Kauffman Stadium Hall of Fame Suites, where they will dine and dance the night away. After the excitement of hanging out inside the Royals Stadium, the students will then get ready to enjoy the second part of the night at Main Event, also in Kansas City. After the extravaganza, the kids will then return to Fairfax where they have breakfast before taking off to go home.