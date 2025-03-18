The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Tarkio High School Gymnasium. Social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by the dinner at 6:00 p.m. and a business meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased ahead of time at Farmers State Bank, Tarkio, or at the door the night of the event. The meal will be catered by Horseshoe Catering of Sidney, Iowa, and will include marinated chicken breast or baron of beef, with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, and roll.