The University of Missouri Extension will hold 16 class sessions on Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention. Attendees will learn a series of gentle, pain-free movements to improve balance, strength, flexibility, and stamina. The class sessions will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 1 to May 21, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Tarkio Tech, 404 N. 13th St., Tarkio. The cost is $20 (a facility fee for Tarkio Tech). The regular $50 class fee is covered by grant funding from Young at Heart Resources for those age 60 and older.

To register, scan the QR code or call the Nodaway County Extension Office at 660-582-8101.

For more information or for ADA accommodations, contact Debbie Bennett, bennettdl@missouri.edu or 660-582-8101.