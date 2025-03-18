Tarkio High School Junior/Senior Prom will be an “Enchanted Evening” of dancing and fun. On Saturday, April 26, the community is invited to attend a promenade at the TAC at 7:00 p.m. This is when family and friends can take pictures of the students all decked out in their prom attire.

The students will then attend the prom dance from 8:00 to 11:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Community Building. Following the dance, an After Prom Bash will take place for promgoers at the TAC from 12:00 midnight to 4:30 a.m. Sunday, April 27.