Easter is just around the corner and several Atchison County Easter event organizers are asking the public for donations to help make their events a success.

Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port will be providing Easter baskets again this year. They are asking the community to donate Easter eggs or candy. All the proceeds earned from the sale of the baskets go to the Resident Activity Fund, which is used for trips, activities, and other things the residents do throughout the year. Please take all donations to the nursing home, located at 470 Rainbow Drive, by April 11.

New Horizons will be hosting the Rock Port Community Easter Egg Hunt at the city park Saturday, April 12. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be from 9:30-9:55 a.m. and the hunt will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. Age categories include: 2 & under, 3 through preschool, kindergarten/1st grade, 2nd grade/3rd grade, and 4th grade/5th grade.

Tarkio Parks & Recreation is hosting a Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt on the Tarkio Tech campus Friday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. Community residents and/or businesses are asked to make candy or monetary donations for the event. If you have empty Easter eggs, they would accept those as well. If you’d like to donate, reach out to Paige Agnew or Karly Marie Hicks or drop donations off at Tarkio City Hall with City Clerk Danielle Kephart.

Amanda Agnew is planning a fun-filled Easter Egg Hunt for the Fairfax community Saturday, April 19, at 1:00 p.m. in the city park. If there is inclement weather, it will be held in the Fairfax R-3 School. Candy, prizes, and monetary donations are needed. Prizes can be anything nonfood such as: toys and games, stickers, coins, baby items (bibs, rattles, Easter outfits, and teething rings), glowsticks, chalk, socks, stuffed animals. The age groups will be 0-2 years, 3-5 years, 6-8 years, and 9-12 years. If you are able to donate, contact Amanda at 660-623-0779 or through Facebook. Donations may also be dropped off at the Fairfax Library during business hours. Monetary donations may be deposited at the Farmers State Bank in Fairfax where an Easter account under Amanda’s name has been set up. Amanda is also accepting monetary donations for the Easter Egg Hunt through Cashapp, Facebook pay, and Venmo.