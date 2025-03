The Fairfax High School Band has been very busy this semester with solo/ensemble prep, band contest prep, pep band and the Branson performance prep. The band members invite the community to come listen to them perform Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the FHS gym. The musicians will be playing the music they will perform in Branson, Missouri, this spring. Refreshments will be served following the program.